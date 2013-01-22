On September 28th, 2020, David Curtis age 59 of Wonewoc, WI was traveling westbound on State Highway 33 near the intersection of Preslik Road in the Town of Hillsboro. When he went across the oncoming lane, down the embankment, and collided with some trees. Curtis was transported by the Hillsboro Ambulance Service to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life threatening injuries, Curtis was treated and released.