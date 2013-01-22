A Wonewoc man is facing charges after he is accused of exploiting a step relative. On December 27th an underage victim was interviewed by Juneau County Detectives in reference to an investigation of possible sexual abuse by 30 year old Joel Reavis. The victim claimed Reavis would take advantage of her by requesting nude photographs of her in order for her to go on trips or to concerts. She also claimed Reavis had groped her several times. The victim believes she was groomed by Reavis.

Reavis was interviewed by authorities on January 23rd. Reavis admitted to requesting the nude photos of the underage girl but said it was done in order to teach her a lesson. Reavis did not admit to groping but did say the girl had no reason to lie about it. Reavis faces 3 counts of Incest, 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and 4th Degree Sexual Assault.