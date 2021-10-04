On Tuesday September 28th Jason Snyder of Wonewoc, was traveling eastbound on County Road F,in the town of Hillsboro, and stopped in the roadway to wait for Ira Sterba, of Hillsboro, who was operating a tractor and equipment, to finish loading a semi. Sterba backed up the tractor and trailer, and collided with Snyder’s vehicle. Snyder was able to exit the vehicle before the collision, as he could not back up due to the line of traffic behind him. No injuries were reported. The Snyder vehicle received functional damage; the farm equipment did not receive any damage.