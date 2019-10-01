Wonewoc-Center is the 2022 recipient of the award for the State Girls Volleyball Tournament, which was held at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 3-5. The Wolves earned the school’s first Sportsmanship Award in any sport for their outstanding sportsmanship, enthusiasm and community support during their Division 4 semifinal game despite a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 loss to eventual champion McDonell Catholic. Schools receiving honorable mention were Athens, Bloomer, Divine Savior Holy Angels, McDonell Catholic, Randolph, Wauwatosa East and Xavier.

The WIAA/Rural Insurance Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school program and community–or communities in the case of cooperative programs–in each of the State team tournaments that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship. Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.

Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor.

The selection process includes contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, and area hotels and restaurants on occasion.