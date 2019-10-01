An update on a story from last month: Tessa Gehri from Wonewoc-Center High School was unofficially runner up in the Wisconsin Shark-Tank style competition she was taking place in. It was hosted by Junior Achievement of Wisconsin sponsored by Ernst & Young at Majic Productions in Waukesha, Wisconsin on January 28. Gehri was presenting her unique caprine artificial insemination services business in front of a panel of celebrity judges to compete for a $10,000 scholarship. She received $1500 as a finalist and Craig Culver gave them each contestant another $2500 to invest in their businesses!! “She did amazing and we are so incredibly proud of her”, says Wonewoc-Center Teach Jackie Miller.