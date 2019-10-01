The Wonewoc-Center School District is dealing with 15 cases of COVID-19 in their school district. Due to these cases the school has elected to go to virtual learning until November 29th. During this time all after school activities will be postponed or cancelled. There will be COVID testing at the school on the following dates November 15th, 17th, 19th, and 22nd from 10am until 2pm. If you would like to be tested contact nurse Jodi at 608-464-3165 ext. 131.