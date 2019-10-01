The Wonewoc-Center School District is reporting 3 current cases of COVID19.  There is one lower elementary school case, 1 middle school case and 1 high school case.  They have had 1 covid recovery since the school year begun.  Community level rates remain low in Juneau and Sauk Counties, it is medium in Vernon County.  You can view the Wonewoc-Center School Covid Dashboard on the school nurses page on the school districts website.    