The Wonewoc-Center School District is reporting 3 current cases of COVID19. There is one lower elementary school case, 1 middle school case and 1 high school case. They have had 1 covid recovery since the school year begun. Community level rates remain low in Juneau and Sauk Counties, it is medium in Vernon County. You can view the Wonewoc-Center School Covid Dashboard on the school nurses page on the school districts website.