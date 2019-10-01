Juneau County 4-H is proud to announce that art created by one of their members was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest this past month. There were more than 100 entries that came in from across the state of Wisconsin for the panel of judges to consider. This was a virtual contest that was extremely competitive this year. Hadley Barreau was one of ten chosen for the Emerging Artist award. Hadley is an active 3rd grade member of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club. Hadley’s parents are Terry and Jenny Barreau of rural Wonewoc.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts is a series of activities, including a contest and art auction, to be held annually for the purpose of:

Promoting 4-H Arts Programming

Raising Funds to Support 4-H Art Programs

Telling the 4-H Story

Raising Awareness of the WI 4-H Foundation and the 4-H Program

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation was founded in the early 1950s and was recognized by the IRS as a charitable organization in 1955, with its purpose as a non-profit organization charged with generating support for the Wisconsin 4-H program. Today the Foundation continues that mission to invest in the positive development of 4-H youth.

The Foundation works with partners to provide resources so 4-H can create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The four H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health, and are a reminder that 4-H is more than a single project or activity. 4-H is about developing life-skills that are used to create a better place for everyone to live.

If you are interested in joining Juneau County 4-H, we’ve got 7 community clubs throughout Juneau County to serve you! For more information contact the Juneau County UW Madison Division of Extension Office at 608-847-9329, 220 E. State Street Room 104, Mauston or email april.martell@wisc.edu.