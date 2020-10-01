At 4:21 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 a crash occurred on I-94 WB at I-94 westbound at mile marker 126, west of CTH O in JACKSON County near BLACK RIVER FALLS.

Assisting agencies included Monroe County Sheriff’s Office , Jackson County Sheriff’s Office , Tomah Police Department , Black River Falls Fire/EMS, Highway 54 Towing, and CL Chase Towing.

The crash involved 2 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

On 01/10/2020 at approximately 4:13 pm, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol were advised that Tomah PD officers were involved in a pursuit that was traveling westbound on I94 into Jackson County. The suspect vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and reached speeds between 115 to 125 mph. The suspect vehicle ultimately crashed into a semi and got wedged under the steer axle, after striking another vehicle and a guardrail.

Both lanes of the interstate were briefly shut down while officers conducted a high risk stop and determined the scene was safe for motorists to pass. The two occupants in the suspect vehicle were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the semi and other vehicle were not injured. While interviewing the driver at the hospital, a trooper observed signs of possible impairment. A subsequent investigation was conducted and the driver, Sarah Fast, age 41 was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Fast submitted to an evidentiary chemical test and was turned over to the Tomah PD. The crash and initial pursuit remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Tomah PD.