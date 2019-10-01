A two-vehicle collision occurred Monday morning, January 24, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, southeast of Cashton, WI, in the town of Clinton. Diane M. Brown, age 67, of rural Richland Center, WI was operating a mid-size sport utility vehicle northbound on County Road D, near Currier Road. Brown lost control and slid across the highway into the path of a southbound semi-tractor/trailer operated by Michael S. Schendel, age 51, of rural La Farge, WI. Schendel steered right, toward a shallow ditch, attempting to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the front of Brown vehicle struck the left side of the semi -tractor. The Brown vehicle came to rest on the highway. The semi came to rest in the ditch.

Diane Brown sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. Two passengers in the Brown vehicle, ages 16 and 17, and Schendel were not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a post-crash inspection of the commercial motor vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, La Farge Ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.