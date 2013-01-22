Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On October 11, 2020 at 12:36pm, 59-year-old Linda A. Kreiman from Loganville, WI was operating a 1995 Kawasaki EN500 motorcycle on State Highway 33, west of Vets Road in the town of Forrest. Kreiman was negotiating a sharp curve in the road and lost control. Kreiman ran off the road into the ditch, where the motorcycle overturned, ejecting her. She was transported by Hillsboro EMS to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries. Kreiman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on the scene was Hillsboro EMS.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.