A Minnesota woman faces her 4th offense OWI after she was pulled over near the Pilot Travel Center in Mauston during the early hours of December 4th. Melanie Leona Leroux, 44 years of age, from Prior Lake, MN has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a White Jeep Compass for failing to stop at a posted stop sign. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed signs of impairment. After conducting SFSTs, the trooper arrested the driver for OWI 4th Offense.