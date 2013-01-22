Later today (Tuesday) President Donald Trump will make his eighth visit to Wisconsin when he holds a rally in West Salem.  Trump was just in Waukesha last weekend.  This is what it’s like to live in a battleground state.  The politicians just keep coming back.  Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear at a rally in Mosinee Wednesday.  Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Waterloo the same day.  She heads a campaign rally at 12:30 p-m.  Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a Wisconsin stop Friday.  The campaign hasn’t said much about where or when that event will be held.