Later today (Tuesday) President Donald Trump will make his eighth visit to Wisconsin when he holds a rally in West Salem. Trump was just in Waukesha last weekend. This is what it’s like to live in a battleground state. The politicians just keep coming back. Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear at a rally in Mosinee Wednesday. Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Waterloo the same day. She heads a campaign rally at 12:30 p-m. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a Wisconsin stop Friday. The campaign hasn’t said much about where or when that event will be held.