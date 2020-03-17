Classes won’t be held in Wisconsin schools when kids would rather be out swimming or playing sports. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is waiving state-mandated hour requirements for school districts. The D-P-I says it is also pursuing a waiver request to the U-S Department of Education so school districts won’t have to make up the class time missed due to the coronavirus. State education leaders say they will work with the Legislature and governor to suspend state testing requirements this spring. Districts are remaining busy by providing thousands of meals to students who need them.