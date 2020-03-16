All School District of Mauston schools will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday due to Governor Evers’ ban of mass gatherings of 50 or more people.These past couple of weeks have been challenging for all of us as we continue to learn more about the potential spread of COVID-19. To this point, there has not been a positive test of COVID-19 in our county and Juneau County Health Department officials indicate there is a very low risk to the general population of our county.

Eagle After School Programming will run as usual today, but if you prefer, please call your student’s school with alternative after-school arrangements. Please also feel free to pick up your children early.

Beginning last Friday and through the weekend, we have been working on logistical concerns to support our students. The School District of Mauston is committed to continuing the education of our students. We are also committed to assisting families with food insecurities. Building principals will be communicating out how we are going to support the educational needs of all our students. Sue Goyette, Business Manager, will be communicating with families on our plan to feed our students while we are away from school. Please watch for more information via your email or the District website.

As always, thank you for your patience and understanding as we are all facing something we have never seen before.

-Joel Heesch Mauston School District Superintendent