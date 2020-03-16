Wisconsin School Districts will now begin Closures Tuesday (3/17)
Eagle After School Programming will run as usual today, but if you prefer, please call your student’s school with alternative after-school arrangements. Please also feel free to pick up your children early.
Beginning last Friday and through the weekend, we have been working on logistical concerns to support our students. The School District of Mauston is committed to continuing the education of our students. We are also committed to assisting families with food insecurities. Building principals will be communicating out how we are going to support the educational needs of all our students. Sue Goyette, Business Manager, will be communicating with families on our plan to feed our students while we are away from school. Please watch for more information via your email or the District website.
As always, thank you for your patience and understanding as we are all facing something we have never seen before.
-Joel Heesch Mauston School District Superintendent
Comments are closed.