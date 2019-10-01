Over the next few weeks more than 850 Afghan refugees are going to be settling down in Wisconsin locations. Officials say their destinations in the Badger State will be Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley area. Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson says many of the Afghans living at Fort McCoy indicated an interest in staying in Wisconsin. When they arrive at their new home cities, partner agencies will help the families find employment and make a new place to live.