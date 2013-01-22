Tomah Health is among Wisconsin hospitals and health care systems that provided a combined one-point-nine billion dollars this past year to support programs and services that affected the communities they serve.

The figure is part of the recently released Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2019 Community Benefits Report that highlighted programs, services and activities across the state that hospitals contributed free, as well as the financial assistance they provided to patients.

Tomah Health chief financial officer Joe Zeps said the local health care facility provided five million dollars in benefits to Tomah and the surrounding communities this past year.

In 2013, under a new requirement of the Affordable Care Act, hospitals were required to complete a formal community health needs assessment in partnership with public health and other community partners to assess, address and prioritize community health needs.

The W-H-A Community Benefits Report is available online at W-H-A – dot-org.