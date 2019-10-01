Increased demand and supply chain disruptions are being blamed for a shortage of ammunition experienced by Wisconsin gun dealers. Some stores report empty shelves disappointing customers. They say when they do get a delivery, the ammunition is quickly bought up and the shelves are bare again. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates almost eight-and-a-half million people bought their first gun last year. According to the F-B-I, federal background checks jumped 40 percent – even higher in Wisconsin where the state Department of Justice reports background checks for handgun purchases were up by 174 percent in 2020.