Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he “most likely” will veto legislation that would end the 300-dollar-a-week federal unemployment supplement payments. More than two dozen other states have stopped them saying they were contributing to worker shortages. Appearing on the Sunday W-I-S-N television program “UPFRONT” Evers said he is reluctant to “take a very important benefit away from people when there’s no data to support that it’ll fix the problem.” Businesses in tourist areas like Door County and the Dells say they have been forced to operate this summer with smaller staff sizes due to a lack of job applicants.