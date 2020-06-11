Wisconsin FFA Foundation Awards Post-Secondary Scholarship
Donors provide more than $32,000 to FFA members
MADISON, Wis. [June 10, 2020] – The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has awarded $32,070 in post-secondary scholarships to 40 Wisconsin FFA members from 33 chapters. Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record.
The Foundation is thankful to the generous industry and individual donors who make this program possible through annual and endowment contributions. The Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarships continue to thrive and advance the organization’s mission of supporting agricultural education opportunities throughout Wisconsin.
Congratulations to the 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarship recipients, and thank you to the sponsors, listed below:
Emily Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA — Armor Animal Health Endowment
Emma Hamilton, Adams-Friendship FFA — Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment
Tyler Schroepfer, Antigo FFA — Karl & Ruth Drye Scholarship, in honor of Ken Allen
Collin Weltzien, Arcadia FFA — WI Agri-Business Association
Curtis Weltzien, Arcadia FFA — Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment
Ryan Erickson, Barron FFA — WI Agri-Business Association
Alexis Luedtke, Beaver Dam FFA — Keith Gundlach Scholarship
Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA — Dr. Richard & Peggy Daluge Endowment
Rachel Klinkner, Cashton FFA — Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley
Ashley Carns, Darlington FFA — Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association
Carson Lobdell, Darlington FFA — GROWMARK
Katrina Hoesly, Denmark FFA — Elstad Brothers Endowment
Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA — Culver’s Franchising System, Inc.
Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA — WI Agri-Business Association
Katie Zimmer, Flambeau FFA — Star Blends
Kaitlyn Webster, Gilman FFA — Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment
Kayla Johnson, Granton FFA — Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association
Jillian Tyler, Granton FFA — Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment
Colton Klecker, Lake Mills FFA — Robert and Herta Laatsch Family Endowment
Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster FFA — Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment
Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA — Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment
Olivia Lulich, Mauston FFA — Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA — ConAgra Foods
Emma McNally, Milton FFA — Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment
Casey Denk, Mondovi FFA — WI Rural Opportunities Foundation
Dallas Kreisa, Plymouth FFA — Badger State Ethanol
Alexis Kwak, Prairie Farm FFA — Gordon Iverson Endowment
Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA — Chippewa Valley Bean
Carter Beaulieu, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA — Keith Gundlach Scholarship
Morgan Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA — Matthew D. Anderson Endowment Fund
Mia Hillebrand, River Valley FFA — GROWMARK
Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA — Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment
Kathleen Yanke, Sauk Prairie FFA — Rodney Kittelsen Endowment
Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg FFA — WI Rural Opportunities Foundation
Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA — WI Public Service
Kailee Kaiser, Southwestern Wisconsin FFA — Armor Animal Health Endowment
Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA — WI Agri-Business Association
Colby Von Haden, Tomah FFA — John and Hattie Van Wychen Endowment
Connor Esch, Union Grove FFA — Lee Foundation
Jessica Magdanz, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA — Blain’s Farm and Fleet
