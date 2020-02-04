Over 300 Wisconsin FFA Alumni members and supporters traveled to Waukesha for the 40th Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention. The theme was “Vision + Leadership + Reality” and the group had plenty to celebrate about. Award winners, educational workshops and tours, and the updates from National FFA Alumni encouraged the members that their role in supporting agricultural education, the FFA, and local agriculture education instructors has been instrumental in the success of FFA members and the agricultural industry and is critical in the future of agriculture.

A highlight to start the weekend was a tour and fish fry dinner at Milwaukee Vincent High School’s agriculture education department. Members toured the department and then enjoyed the meal featuring fish and other food grown by the students and prepared by the culinary department. An online auction, raffle for sportsmen items or cash, live auction, silent auction, dessert dash and basket sales helped raise funds for the organization and its FFA support at this biggest fundraiser of the year for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni. The group also celebrated the 40th anniversary with a display and presentation featuring past Wisconsin FFA Alumni Presidents.

New Chapter Charters were presented to:

Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters

Reactivated Chapters Recognized were:

Hillsboro FFA Alumni

Chapters recognized as National FFA Alumni Local Program Grants recipients were: Adams-Friendship FFA Alumni