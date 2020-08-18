Chicago’s travel order was updated once again Tuesday, with Wisconsin falling off the city’s quarantine list, but another neighboring state returning.

Wisconsin and Nebraska were both removed from the quarantine list, effective Friday, but Iowa and Kansas have both returned. Arizona and North Carolina were also noted for dropping below the threshold to require a quarantine, but those states will need to stay below the mark for another week in order to be removed from the list.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is expected to deliver an update on the order, along with the city’s latest coronavirus data, at noon at City Hall.

As of last week, the list stood at 20 U.S. states and territories. Both Wisconsin and Nebraska were noted for dropping below the threshold required to remain on the list, but they needed a second week of numbers below the mark to be removed from the order.