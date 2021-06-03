The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced today that the village of La Valle, Wisc. was awarded $1,021,441 in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds for the acquisition and demolition of five flood-prone properties. To reduce the community’s flood vulnerability, these structures will be removed from the floodplain of the Baraboo River, and the area transitioned into open green space.

“The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program helps create safer communities by reducing loss of life and property damage,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This project will eliminate future structural losses in La Valle by permanently removing these properties from the floodplain, greatly reducing the financial impact on individuals and the community.”

“Flooding can be devastating for a community and it’s imperative that we take every step necessary to reduce the impact it has on people and where they live,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “I would like to the thank FEMA for making this valuable funding available to the village of La Valle, so that they can take steps to prevent future hardships.”

HMGP provides grants to state and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures. Through HMGP, FEMA pays 75 percent of eligible project cost. As part of this funding, FEMA is also providing an initial $25,000 to assist the village of La Valle in managing the grant. To learn more about HMGP or FEMA’s other Hazard Mitigation Assistance programs, visit www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation.