Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of Strongs Prairie just before 7:00 p-m Tuesday, September 6th. There were active felony warrants in Childers name. Bean shot him when the suspect “brandished a firearm.” The confrontation was recorded on a bodycam.