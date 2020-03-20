As of Friday evening at 2pm the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 206 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. Milwaukee County has the most with 85. Those state health officials say there have been cases of community spread – where patients haven’t traveled out of the country – in Colombia, Brown, Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. Twenty-three of the 72 Wisconsin counties have at least one case. Doctors say more than two thousand people who were tested were found to be negative for the virus. Juneau County has yet to report a case of COVID-19 but surrounding counties have including Colombia with 5 reported cases and Sauk with 2 reported cases.