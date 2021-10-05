On Saturday, October 2nd, a deputy from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department responded to Arrowhead Road in Lyndon Township for a crash.

Upon arrival, Mistine R. Cregger, 29, from Wisconsin Dells told the deputy that she was sorry for the crash and stated that she was not paying attention to her driving. The deputy noted that Cregger seemed extremely tired and under the influence of “something.”

The deputy saw a crystal like substance on the cushion of the driver’s seat, appearing to be Methamphetamine. Cregger was asked if anything illegal was in the car, as the deputy was curious about what the crystals could be.

A second deputy arrived with a K9, completing a search of the vehicle which did not produce a hit. However, two purses placed outside contained several plastic baggies with a white, crystal like substance later field-tested and testing positive for Methamphetamine. Cregger denied ownership of the Meth.

The deputy found that Cregger had her license revoked for a prior OWI in Sauk County. When questioned, she thought it was simply suspended and not revoked.

She is being charged with Possession Of Methamphatamine and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due To Alc/Contr Subst/Refusal).