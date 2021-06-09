After a widely successful debut at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, the Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo has found a new home and will remain in the Wisconsin Dells for the 2022 edition of the Expo, which is scheduled for March 25-27.

With a location directly off I-90/94, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions was a hit among exhibitors and attendees, alike. The state-of-the-art venue hosts over 200,000 square feet of usable space and a wide array of amenities.

“We had an amazing show this past March at the Kalahari and are thrilled to be headed back in 2022,” said Chris O’Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events. “Our exhibitors had nothing but great things to say after the show, as did attendees. The staff and everyone at the Kalahari has been very accommodating from the get-go and it is truly a pleasure to work with them. The future looks very bright as we continue to build the Expo in the Wisconsin Dells.”

The 2022 Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo will feature the latest products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Attendees will have the chance to meet industry insiders, attend educational seminars and demonstrations, test out the newest products, shop for show special deals and bring their deer to have it scored. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes and shop for “show specials.”