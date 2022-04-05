Wisconsin Dells police report the suspect in the shooting of two people has been taken into custody in Indiana. W-M-T-V reports emergency responders were called to an area near a Denny’s restaurant and Best Western Hotel last Wednesday. The victims were sitting in a shared parking lot between the two businesses. They were reported to be in stable condition at the last check. The suspect is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette, Indiana. No names have been released. Wisconsin Dells police say they are working with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office on filing the appropriate charges.