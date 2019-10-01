A pair of Wisconsin Dells residents is facing child abuse charges. They allegedly abused an 11 year old child on November 23rd. They were upset at the child for allegedly using a cell phone to text friends. This led to an argument where the child was pushed onto a bed. The criminal complaint states that 35 year old Dwaun Redd entered the room and whipped the child with a belt. 26 year old Asheaun Henry allegedly began choking the child. Redd and Henry both admitted to the child being whipped and choked. They are officially being charged with Physical Abuse of a Child –Intentionally Causing Bodily Harm. They have a pretrial date set for December 20th in Colombia County.