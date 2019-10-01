A pair of Wisconsin Dells residents is facing child abuse charges.  They allegedly abused an 11 year old child on November 23rd.  They were upset at the child for allegedly using a cell phone to text friends.  This led to an argument where the child was pushed onto a bed.  The criminal complaint states that 35 year old Dwaun Redd entered the room and whipped the child with a belt.  26 year old Asheaun Henry allegedly began choking the child.  Redd and Henry both admitted to the child being whipped and choked.  They are officially being charged with Physical Abuse of a Child –Intentionally Causing Bodily Harm.  They have a pretrial date set for December 20th in Colombia County.    