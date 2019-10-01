The Wisconsin Dells man accused of being a part of the plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been arrested a second time. Brian Higgins was free on bail when Whitmer and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers submitted paperwork for his extradition. Higgins has been charged with providing material support for terrorist acts – a federal felony that could result in a 20-year prison sentence. He has been accused of traveling to western Michigan to meet with a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They were reportedly working on a plot to kidnap Whitmer.