Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 8th offense OWI
Rory Emerson Thundercloud, 36 years of age, from Wisconsin Dells, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.
Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers located a Black GMC Acadia pulled over on the side of the Interstate on Sunday March 21st at 10:45pm. Upon approach of the vehicle Troopers smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from Thundercloud. Troopers observed multiple signs of impairment. Thundercloud was subsequently arrested for OWI 8th offense.
