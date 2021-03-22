Rory Emerson Thundercloud, 36 years of age, from Wisconsin Dells, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers located a Black GMC Acadia pulled over on the side of the Interstate on Sunday March 21st at 10:45pm. Upon approach of the vehicle Troopers smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from Thundercloud. Troopers observed multiple signs of impairment. Thundercloud was subsequently arrested for OWI 8th offense.