Wisconsin Congressman Wants Free Coronavirus Tests For Seniors
Congressman Ron Kind says he wants the federal government to cover the cost for coronavirus tests for senior citizens. The Wisconsin Democrat introduced legislation Thursday that would expand the Medicare Advantage program to pay for most of the testing. That proposal comes on top of the eight-point-three billion dollars Congress recently approved to fight the spread of the disease. Kind said healthcare costs shouldn’t be a factor when it comes to decisions affecting people’s health.
