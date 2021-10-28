Wisconsin agricultural groups are applauding unanimous Assembly passage of a bill that uses five-million dollars to increase the state’s exports. The goal of the legislation is to boost exports of dairy, meat and other products by 25 percent in the next five years. Bill author, Representative Tony Kurtz of Wonewoc, said there’s a tremendous growth opportunity for Wisconsin farmers and for all of the wonderful products that our farmers make everything from ginseng to cranberries to potatoes, to bovine genetics. The Dairy Business Association president says this is an investment not only in our dairy farmers and processors but our rural communities as well. Wisconsin exported three-point-three-billion dollars’ worth of ag and food products in 2020.