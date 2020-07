Wisconsin is now the 19th state to be added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel quarantine list.

Signs over the Illinois highways already warn travelers coming from designated COVID-19 hotpots to self-quarantine.

“We’re also seeing an increase in states around us, Wisconsin, for example, is going to go on our quarantine list later this week,” Lightfood said during a press conference Monday.

Nebraska was also added to the list on Tuesday.