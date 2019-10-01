The 2022 archery deer season is underway. The Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be safe out in the woods this fall. Hunters should be checking their tree stands before use this year and consider moving them if they’re attached to ash trees due to the emerald ash borer beetle. You can also use crossbows this season, and the D-N-R says you should treat them the same way you treat a firearm. Also, be sure to check the updated deer regulations wherever you purchase your tag, or online at D-N-R-dot-W-I-dot-Gov.