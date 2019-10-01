A winter Storm is expected to Bring Several Inches of Snow Tuesday into Wednesday… .Widespread snow will impact the region from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to fall heaviest Tuesday night with potential for a period of light freezing drizzle as snow begins to taper off early Wednesday morning. The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected to lay out from northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for potential snow accumulations of 6 inches or more and a light glaze of ice. However, any further fluctuation in storm track will result in a shift in the placement of this axis of heavier snow, so continue to monitor the latest forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area with several inches of snow accumulation expected. Hazardous travel is expected across the region with impacts to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.