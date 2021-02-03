Snow with Possible Blizzard Conditions are expected Thursday and Thursday Night… .A wintry mix or rain will will spread into the area Thursday morning, changing to all snow by noon Thursday. The bulk of the snow will fall during the day Thursday and travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Northwest winds will then ramp up Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range into the overnight. This could cause blizzard conditions across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and far southwest Wisconsin. Drifting snow will be found area wide. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday afternoon into the overnight. There are uncertainties on storm strength, which will influence how much snow could fall. Anticipate adjustments to forecast amounts as details are refined.

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREAS: ADAMS … JACKSON … MONROE … JUNEAU