Local Sheriffs Departments would like to remind drivers to use extreme caution when driving in winter conditions, with the snow season being right around the corner, During the cold weather months, drivers should follow precautions that will protect them and others on the road. Also, driving during severe winter storms is discouraged and motorists are advised to wait until conditions improve. Sheriff Spears would like all motorists to know the following winter driving tips to minimize the dangers of winter driving, they include:

Follow state law and remember to wear your seat belt

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions

Reduce your speed

Exercise caution on bridge decks as they are often slippery and ice can build up quickly

Brake early to anticipate slippery conditions

As required by law, remember to remain at least 200 feet from snowplows

More Safe Winter Driving Tips