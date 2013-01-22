On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:56 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of an injury crash involving a horse on STH 131 and Hilldale Ave. South of Tomah.

A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Jonathan Schendel (24) of rural Wilton was southbound on STH 131 in the vicinity of Hilldale Ave. when he struck a horse which was in the roadway. Schendel suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was checked at the scene by EMS personnel and later transported to a medical facility by private vehicle. Unfortunately the horse suffered life threatening injuries and died at the scene. The owner was contacted regarding the condition of the horse.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and First Responders and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.