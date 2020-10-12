A Wilton man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle traffic crash on Mead Ave in the Township of Sheldon.

On 12/10/20 just before 10:00 AM Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle crash in which a vehicle had rolled over and struck a tree. The caller was the driver of the vehicle and he advised that he was still trapped inside the vehicle.

The investigation found that a 1997 Ford Truck was being driven by Harlow Osteboe, who lost control after hitting an icy area on the road. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest against a tree.

Due to the nature of the injuries sustained in the crash, GundersenAir responded to the scene for transport.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, GundersenAir, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, and Norwalk First Responders.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that even with warmer than normal temperatures, the hills and coulees of this region can cause roads to be icy in certain areas.