The cost for regular gas in Wisconsin is down 25-cents-a-gallon compared to a week ago. Triple-A says the average price statewide is a-dollar-90 today, while the national average is two-17. Drivers are paying a-dollar-61 a gallon in La Crosse, one-72 in Eau Claire, one-81 in Kenosha County, a-dollar-86 in Milwaukee and a-dollar-89 in Madison.