At approximately 4:10 p.m. on July 31, 2021, the Vernon County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a man that had been removed from the river and CPR was being performed. Authorities at the scene learned that David W. Quinn, age 66, of, Westfield, WI was getting out of his boat at the dock and slipped and fell. When Mr. Quinn fell he struck his head against the dock and fell into the Mississippi River. Mr. Quinn became unconscious. Family members and bi-standers jumped into the water to assist David Quinn. Wheatland Fire Chief David Hobbs was at the boat landing getting ready to launch his personal boat when the incident occurred. Chief Hobbs coordinated rescue efforts and performed first aid.

Tri-state Ambulance crew members stabilized Mr. Quinn and transported him to a nearby landing zone. David Quinn was flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Hospital in Lacrosse.

Prior to the incident David was operating a boat with his wife and juvenile grandson who were both present during the incident. The grandson was wearing a personal floatation device at the time of incident.