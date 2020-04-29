LA CROSSE, Wi. – Western Technical College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter was recently internationally recognized for its work on the chapter’s annual college project.

The chapter received an International Hallmark Award for the chapter’s Distinguished College Project. The work comes the group’s Cav Pack program, which provided bagged lunches to students at Western’s Learning Commons during the first few weeks of the Spring Term. The goal of the project was to address the growing issues of food insecurity on college campuses nationwide. The designation places the project among the top 51 college projects in the organization.

In March, the chapter also received a Regional Hallmark Award for the same program, which advanced the chapter’s work to the International Convention held earlier this month via a virtual format.

