LA CROSSE, Wis. – Officials with UW-Madison and Western Technical College have formally announced a new transfer agreement for students who enroll in Western’s Associate of Science-Liberal Arts (ASLA) program.

Students enrolled in Western’s ASLA program can now transfer a minimum of 54 transferable credits to UW-Madison within three academic years at Western. To complete the transfer, students must submit a Declaration of Intent to Participate prior to completing 30 transferable credits at Western, meet with a transfer program advisor at least once per term, and earn a 3.0 cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) in ASLA course work. In addition, students must complete UW-Madison curriculum requirements prior to transferring from Western.

“We are thrilled to create this agreement with UW-Madison,” said Kat Linaker, Vice President of Academics at Western. “Developing these agreements are so crucial for our students, which makes it easier and much more affordable to obtain a bachelor’s degree.”

To learn more information about Western’s transfer program with UW-Madison, please call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/uw-madison-transfer.