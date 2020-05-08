 

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin –  9590

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin –   1767 (18%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 384

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21

 

The Juneau County Health Department is urging anyone who has symptoms (even mild) to consider testing.
Visit the link for symptoms
https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm

 

