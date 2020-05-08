Weekend Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 9590
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1767 (18%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 384
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21
The Juneau County Health Department is urging anyone who has symptoms (even mild) to consider testing.
Visit the link for symptoms
https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
- You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
