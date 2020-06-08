Heavy Rainfall Expected Tuesday… .The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will track through the area Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain to much of the area. Average rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected before precipitation tapers off on Wednesday, with some localized areas possibly seeing 4 inches or more of rain, especially where any thunderstorms develop. Flash flooding could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, with river flooding also a possibility through late week. Those along waterways will want to keep a close eye on conditions the next few days, and be prepared to act if flooding develops. The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a



* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Houston and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.



* From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening



* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.



* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.



Instructions:

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.