Wa Du Shuda Days is back this weekend in New Lisbon. It begins Friday evening at 4pm with food vendors and the Beverage Palace. There will be live music beginning at 5pm, pedal pulls, corn hole, and a kids movie in the park. There will be a teen dance at the New Lisbon Pool from 7pm -10pm. Saturday has a full line up of events kicking off with the half marathon race beginning with registration at Silver Star Health at 6am. The Car Show at the community Center begins at 8am. The day will also feature the parade at 11am fireworks at dusk, plus live music, volleyball tournaments canoe races the duck drop music by Aaron Scott and more. General Admission is free but there is a $2 charge for the Beer Tent area. For more information visit Wadushuda.com