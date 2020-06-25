The Aging & Disability Resource Center Eagle Country- Mauston Office still has some Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers left!

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program offers $25 coupon vouchers to those who is 60 years and older (Native Americans may participate at 55 years and older) and meets income eligibility. The $25 vouchers can be used to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from certified farmers. If you are interested you may contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center to get more information and/or possibly receive the vouchers at 608-847-9371.