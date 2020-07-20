Voter registration deadlines for the Aug. 11, 2020 Partisan Primary are quickly approaching.

Wisconsin elections officials said you must be a registered voter to request an absentee ballot.

Many people are choosing to vote absentee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINES FOR AUGUST 11, 2020 PARTISAN PRIMARY

To register by mail: Application must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

To register online at myvote.wi.gov: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

To register in your city, town, or village clerk’s office: Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be return by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Wisconsin voters are able to register to vote at the polls on Election Day. Just remember to bring proof of residence when registering to vote and your Photo ID.