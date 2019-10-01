Officials at Tomah Health say volunteers are playing a vital role in getting the COVID vaccine to eligible Monroe County residents.

About ten volunteers have been taking part in a COVID vaccine clinic at Tomah Health for the last month … including former Monroe County Health Department Director Sharon Nelson who said the experience

has been rewarding.

Nelson encouraged residents to be patient as vaccine clinics continue. She also urged residents to get the vaccine when they are eligible because the benefit of the vaccine outweighs the risk.

Anyone interested in being a vaccine volunteer should contact the Monroe County Health Department at 6-0-8-2-6-9-8-6-6-6 and ask for Katie.

Volunteers are also asked to register with the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry online at D-H-S-dot-Wisconsin-dot-gov.